Box Office: Raees crosses 225 crores at the worldwide box office

The Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets. The film faced competition from the Sanjay Gupta directed Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that also hit the screens last week.
According to reports, Raees has crossed 225 crores at the worldwide box office as of 1 Feb 2017. At the end of Day 9, the movie had grossed Rs. 225.43 cr. at the worldwide box office.
Raees box office at a glance
India Gross: Rs. 151.40 cr. [109.01 cr. NETT]
Overseas Gross: Rs. 74.03 cr. [11.02 mil. USD]
Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 225.43 cr.