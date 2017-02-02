Box Office: Raees crosses 2.7 mil. USD at the North America box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Raees crosses 2.7 mil. USD at the North America box office

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a massive fan following across the seas. Now, unlike the conventional release pattern that sees Bollywood films releasing a day earlier in the overseas markets, the Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets.

Raees has grossed approx. 2.70 mil. USD [18.17 cr.] at the end of Day 8 (Wednesday) at the North America box office.

The territory wise breakup is as follows

U.S.A – 2,121,439 USD [Rs. 14.25 cr.]

Canada – 582,488 USD [Rs. 3.91 cr.]

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Saiyami Kher roped in to endorse Adidas Running news

Saiyami Kher roped in to endorse Adidas…

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu to kickstart Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and…

Govinda-1

Govinda to launch a chain of restaurants…

BMC, Police to carry forward

BMC, Police to carry forward legal…

Shah-Rukh-Khan-set-to

Shah Rukh Khan set to return to television…

Irrfan-Khan

Irrfan Khan signed up as brand ambassador…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification