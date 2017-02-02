Box Office: Raees crosses 2.7 mil. USD at the North America box office

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a massive fan following across the seas. Now, unlike the conventional release pattern that sees Bollywood films releasing a day earlier in the overseas markets, the Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets.
Raees has grossed approx. 2.70 mil. USD [18.17 cr.] at the end of Day 8 (Wednesday) at the North America box office.
The territory wise breakup is as follows
U.S.A – 2,121,439 USD [Rs. 14.25 cr.]
Canada – 582,488 USD [Rs. 3.91 cr.]