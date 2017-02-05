Box Office: Raees collects 9 cr. On Day 11, goes past 135 crores

Raees is approaching the Rs. 150 crore mark fast. On its second Saturday, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs. 9 crore* more and with that the overall collections stand at Rs. 137.96 crore*. It needs a little over Rs. 10 crore more to go past the Rs. 150 crore milestone and that would be made possible in quick time.
The kind of stability that it showed on the second Friday itself pretty much set the stage for the rest of the weekend. Even if the film would have maintained numbers at the same level, it would still have allowed a healthy second weekend on the cards.
Today being Sunday, the film has a chance to go past the Rs. 10 crore mark. Since there are no other distractions either in the form of a cricket match, the stage is set for the Rahul Dholakia directed film to fetch more moolah for itself.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited