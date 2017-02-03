Box office: Raees becomes Shah Rukh Khan 3rd highest opening week grosser

Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia starring Shah Rukh Khan released last week on January 25. The film which clashed with Kaabil at the box office opened on a high note and continued to rock the box office register despite competition.
In this special report we take a look at the opening week collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees while comparing the same to the actor’s previous releases. Collecting Rs. 122.36 cr Raees comes in as Shah Rukh Khan’s third highest opening week grosser, preceded by the actor’s previous releases like Happy New Year that had collected Rs. 157.57 cr and Chennai Express that had collected Rs. 156.7 cr.
On the other hand despite the competition, Raees has managed to record collections higher than some of Shah Rukh Khan’s other releases like Dilwale that collected Rs. 102.65 cr, Ra.One that collected Rs. 99 cr, Jab Tak Hai Jaan that collected Rs. 98.41 cr, Don 2 that collected Rs. 75.51, Fan that collected Rs. 71.5 cr and My Name is Khan that collected Rs. 48.45 cr.
Movie – Opening Weekend (cr)
Happy New Year – 157.57 cr.
Chennai Express – 156.7 cr.
Raees – 122.36 cr.
Dilwale – 102.65 cr.
Ra.One – 99.00 cr.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 98.41 cr.
Don 2 – 75.51 cr.
Fan – 71.5 cr.
My Name is Khan – 48.45 cr.
NOTE – Happy new Year figures include the Tamil and Telugu versions