Box Office Prediction: Shubh Mangal Savdhaan to open in Rs. 2-3 crore range on Day 1

It’s the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi that has done it. Now that Ayushmann Khurranna is back with second film in two weeks, one looks forward to what he has to offer with Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The look and feel of the two films is quite similar as both have an intimate small town set up to them. While this is good since it brings in the relatability factor, it can also be counter-productive since for a segment of audience this could lead to some sort of confusion around what content belongs to which film.
Nonetheless, the fact also remains that the film’s promo has been liked and though one waits for the word of mouth to catch at an all-India level, at major cities this Aanand L. Rai production should find some sort of an audience on the first day. The film deals with erectile dysfunction though it has been treated with humor instead of shock quotient which has allowed it to past Censors smoothly.
Also, Bhumi Pednekar is coming with a success like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha behind her and with Ayushmann Khurrana as her leading man (after Dum Laga Ke Haisha) it is expected to be a reliable ‘jodi’ all over again.
What hasn’t really worked wonders for the film though is the music. While it is situational, it hasn’t really caught on which means the opening day audience would be coming in primarily for the content. Bareilly Ki Barfi had managed a decent start of Rs. 2.42 crore and now Shubh Mangal Savdhaan too is expected to open in the same range [Rs. 2-3 crore].