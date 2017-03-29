Box Office: Phillauri holds well on Tuesday, collects 1.95 crore on Day 5

Phillauri continued to have fair collections on Tuesday as well, what with Rs. 1.95 crore coming in. These are pretty much the same numbers as Monday when the film had brought in Rs. .02 crore. The hold in collections is also due to the fact that it was a partial holiday [Ugadi] on Tuesday due to which footfalls remained consistent.
The film has collected Rs. 19.22 crore so far which has ensured that the breakeven point has been crossed. It is time for the film to make some profits now and though the number isn’t going to be massive, it still would be decent enough to call this Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer a plus affair.
That said, since the collections aren’t too huge during the weekdays, it would be interesting to see how many screens are maintained in the second week. The competition is there in the form of Naam Shabana but then that too is not the kind of film that warrants an arrival in 3000 odd screens. All of this means that Phillauri still is in the run to bring in some moolah in the coming week and one waits to see how swift is its movement in days to come in order to come close to the Rs. 30 crore mark in the final tally.