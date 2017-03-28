Box Office: Phillauri has a fair Monday, collects 2.02 crores on Day 4

Phillauri stayed decent on Monday as it brought in Rs. 2.02 crore on Monday. These are fair collections for the film which collected Rs. 4.02 crore on Friday. The fall in numbers is less than 50%, which means the film would keep numbers coming right through the week. Of course, it also needs to be considered that the Friday by itself wasn’t too high, due to which the eventual collections on Monday just about even out.
Phillauri has collected Rs. 17.27 crore so far and while it would have put the film in a much better situation had these been the weekend collections, the fact that it is collecting more than Badrinath Ki Dulhania on a day by day basis (which is still in the running in its third week) is a good feat.
In fact both Badrinath Ki Dulhania as well as Phillauri have Fox Star Studios as a common element. While the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer has already gone past the Rs. 100 crore mark and is around Rs. 109 crore* already, the Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh film should bring in some profits as well by eventually coming close to the Rs. 30 crore mark.