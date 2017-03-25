Box Office: Phillauri has a decent opening, collects Rs. 4.02 crore on Day 1

Phillauri has taken a decent opening at the Box Office. The film collected Rs. 4.02 crore on Friday, which is a little above expectations. Anything over Rs. 3 crore on the first day of release would have been a fair number for the film which has been made at a cost of just Rs. 21 crore (including P&A). Considering that into equation, a start like this has ensured that the numbers over the weekend would set the film on a recovery route, provided the trending stays positive.
The Anshali Lal directed film has in fact opened better than other female centric films with a localized appeal to them. Set in Punjab with Anushka Sharma as the leading lady, Phillauri has seen better numbers when compared to the films below:
Phillauri – Rs. 4.02 crore
Sarbjit – Rs. 3.69 crore
NH10 – Rs.3.35 crore
Tanu Weds Manu – Rs. 3.2 crore
Kahaani – Rs.3 crore
Phillauri is a little lesser than Kahaani 2 [ Rs.4.25 crore] though. One now waits to see how much does the theatrical revenue turn out to be since the reports are mixed and the reviews too haven’t been too flattering. However, considering its budget and the fact that Rs. 12 crore have already been recovered through satellite and music sales, Phillauri should go past the breakeven point.