Box Office: Phillauri crosses approx. 32 crores at the worldwide box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Anushka SharmaDiljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri released last week in both the domestic and overseas markets. The film which features Anushka playing a ghost has been one of the most talked about releases, especially after the actress went viral with images displaying her photoshop skills.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Phillauri. According to reports, Phillauri has crossed approx. Rs. 31.86 crores at the worldwide box office as of March 26, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 23.99 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 7.87 cr.

Phillauri box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 23.99 cr. [17.27 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 7.87 cr. [1.21 mil. USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 31.86 cr.

