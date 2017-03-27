Box Office: Phillauri collects 6.03 crores on Day 3, has a neat weekend of 15.25 crore

Phillauri has made swift progress towards getting into the plus zone in quick time. The film has seen a neat weekend for itself, what with Rs. 6.03 crore more coming on Sunday. While this is further jump in collections over the Saturday numbers, the overall total of Rs. 15.25 crore so far has ensured that there would be some decent profits for Anushka Sharma and Fox Star Studios soon enough.
The Anshai Lal directed film had opened better than the ones in the list below on its Friday release and after the first weekend too, the momentum has been on its side:
Phillauri – Rs. 15.25 crore
Kahaani – Rs. 15 crore
Sarbjit – Rs. 13.96 crore
NH10 – Rs. 13.25 crore
Tanu Weds Manu – Rs. 11.27 crore
The film has trended fine during the weekend and has also managed to brush away competition from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which seemed quite possible on the day of release. Even though the film has seen mixed reports coming its way, the business in North India (due to the star presence of Diljit Dosanjh) has ensured that the collections stay on a high.
Now that it has done better than expected business over the weekend, all eyes are now on how well does Phillauri manage to hold itself on the weekdays.
Meanwhile, Badrinath Ki Dulhania brought in some moolah too on Sunday. The film collected Rs. 2.65 crore* on Sunday and its total currently stands at Rs. 106.59 crore*. It would be interesting to see how much closer does it come to the lifetime total of Jolly LLB 2 [Rs. 117.50 crore (expected)] in the final run.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited