Box Office: Naam Shabana grows on Saturday, collects Rs. 6.37 crores on Day 2

By Joginder Tuteja
  • 0
  • Comments

Naam Shabana (12)

Naam Shabana saw growth at the Box Office on Saturday, what with Rs. 6.37 crore more coming in. Though an even bigger push would have placed the Shivam Nair directed film in a further better position, the fact that there is an increase in numbers further gives it a platform to show greater momentum today.

The film has collected Rs. 11.49 crore so far and the weekend number seems to be headed for a sum of Rs. 18-19 crore. Given the space, genre and the leading protagonist of the film, this is a fair number. However, since it is a big release, boasts of the presence of Akshay Kumar and is also the sole film running in theaters, there is always a much greater scope for Naam Shabana to perform.

Meanwhile, Phillauri is on its way out with around Rs. 24 crore* in its kitty so far and hence for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, there is yet another week to add on to moolah. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer has really benefited due to no major competition coming its way and hence is sitting pretty around the Rs. 114 crore* mark already.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

After Force 2, Abhinay Deo to direct Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in Raita

After Force 2, Abhinay Deo to direct Irrfan…

Finally, Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 to be directed by Kabir Khan

Finally, Salman Khan announces Bajrangi…

Kareena Kapoor Khan signed as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador of Sony BBC Earth

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns style Guru for…

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena Tandon's comeback film Maatr

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena…

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in video game

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to…

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Mukkebaaz

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification