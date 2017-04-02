Box Office: Naam Shabana grows on Saturday, collects Rs. 6.37 crores on Day 2

Naam Shabana saw growth at the Box Office on Saturday, what with Rs. 6.37 crore more coming in. Though an even bigger push would have placed the Shivam Nair directed film in a further better position, the fact that there is an increase in numbers further gives it a platform to show greater momentum today.
The film has collected Rs. 11.49 crore so far and the weekend number seems to be headed for a sum of Rs. 18-19 crore. Given the space, genre and the leading protagonist of the film, this is a fair number. However, since it is a big release, boasts of the presence of Akshay Kumar and is also the sole film running in theaters, there is always a much greater scope for Naam Shabana to perform.
Meanwhile, Phillauri is on its way out with around Rs. 24 crore* in its kitty so far and hence for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, there is yet another week to add on to moolah. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer has really benefited due to no major competition coming its way and hence is sitting pretty around the Rs. 114 crore* mark already.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited