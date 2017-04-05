Box Office: Naam Shabana Day 6 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Naam Shabana Day 6 in overseas

The Taapsee Pannu – Akshay Kumar starrer NAAM SHABANA after much talk and hype finally hit the screens on Friday.

NAAM SHABANA which is a female centric film lacks the bite and punch that was seen in BABY. The film is expected to do well, given the fact that there is no other major Bollywood release in the coming week.

The film has collected approx. 620k USD [4.02 cr.] in its opening weekend with U.A.E/G.C.C contributing around 50% of the total overseas receipts

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Naam Shabana on Day 6 (Wednesday).

Australia box office
894 USD [Rs. 58,101] from 13 screens

New Zealand box office
990 USD [Rs. 64,340] from 7 screens

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

The reason why Deepika Padukone secretly flew to Rajasthan news

REVEALED: The reason why Deepika Padukone…

Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL 2017

Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL…

Akshay Kumar’s film on Toilet

Akshay Kumar’s film on Toilet same as…

Rajkummar Rao to feature

Rajkummar Rao to feature in romantic…

Hrithik Roshan accepts Angela Krislinzki’s graceful apology to him

Hrithik Roshan accepts Angela Krislinzki’s…

Ranveer-Singh’s-rapping-act-impresses-professional-rappers

Ranveer Singh’s rapping act impresses…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification