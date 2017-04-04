Box Office: Naam Shabana Day 5 in overseas

The Taapsee Pannu – Akshay Kumar starrer NAAM SHABANA after much talk and hype finally hit the screens on Friday.

NAAM SHABANA which is a female centric film lacks the bite and punch that was seen in BABY. The film is expected to do well, given the fact that there is no other major Bollywood release in the coming week.

The film has collected approx. 620k USD [4.02 cr.] in its opening weekend with U.A.E/G.C.C contributing around 50% of the total overseas receipts

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Naam Shabana on Day 5 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
1,930 USD [Rs. 1.25 lacs] from 15 screens

New Zealand box office
809 USD [Rs. 52,665] from 4 screens

