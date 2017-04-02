Box Office: Naam Shabana Day 2 in overseas

The Taapsee Pannu – Akshay Kumar starrer NAAM SHABANA after much talk and hype finally hit the screens on Friday.
NAAM SHABANA which is a female centric film lacks the bite and punch that was seen in BABY. The film is expected to do well, given the fact that there is no other major Bollywood release in the coming week.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Naam Shabana on Day 2 (Saturday).
Australia box office
8,399 USD [Rs. 5.44 lacs] from 19 screens
New Zealand box office
5,140 USD [Rs. 3.33 lacs] from 5 screens