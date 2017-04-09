Box Office: Naam Shabana Day 10 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Naam Shabana grosses approx. 30 crores at the worldwide box office

The Taapsee Pannu – Akshay Kumar starrer NAAM SHABANA after much talk and hype finally hit the screens on Friday.

NAAM SHABANA which is a female centric film lacks the bite and punch that was seen in BABY. The film is expected to do well, given the fact that there is no other major Bollywood release in the coming week.

The film has collected approx. 620k USD [4.02 cr.] in its opening weekend with U.A.E/G.C.C contributing around 50% of the total overseas receipts

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Naam Shabana on Day 10 (Sunday).

New Zealand box office
1,604 USD [Rs. 1.03 lacs] from 9 screens

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

'Secret Superstar' to release in Diwali

‘Secret Superstar’ to release in…

SHOCKING Kamal Haasan’s house catches fire; he escapes unhurt

SHOCKING: Kamal Haasan’s house catches fire;…

REVEALED Priyanka Chopra to venture into Bengali films

REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to venture into…

Bahubali theme parks being planned across India

WOW! Bahubali theme parks being planned…

Reel life son Salman Khan pays a late night visit to Vinod Khanna

Reel life son Salman Khan pays a late night…

Salman Khan and his manager

Salman Khan and his manager Reshma Shetty…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification