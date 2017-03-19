Box Office: Machine collects 50 lakhs on day 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

The Abbas-Mustan directed film Machine that features Abbas Burmawala’s son Mustafa making his Bollywood debut hit screens on Friday. The film which boasts of trade mark films made by this director duo, did not receive much praise from the critics.

In fact, Machine managed to collect just Rs. 60 lakhs on day one and contrary to normal, witnessed a slight drop in collections on day two with another Rs. 50 lakhs coming in. All in all, with a total two day collection of just Rs. 1.1 cr, Machine faces an uphill task of making an impression at the box office.

