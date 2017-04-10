Box Office: Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana collects 52 lakhs on opening weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana collects 52 lakhs on opening weekend BO

The Akshara Haasan, Gurmeet Choudhary starrer Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana released last week on Friday. The film which featured rather low key promotions in the run up to its releases was never really expected to opening on a high note.

In fact after collecting Rs. 15 lakhs on its opening day Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana featured equally low collections on the subsequent days over its opening weekend. Collecting Rs. 17 lakhs on Saturday and another Rs. 20 lakhs on Sunday, the film has ended up raking in just Rs. 52 lakhs on its opening weekend.

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana Box office at a glance

Friday – Rs. 0.15 cr

Saturday – Rs. 0.17 cr

Sunday – Rs. 0.2 cr

Opening weekend – Rs. 0.52 cr

