Box Office: Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana to take better opening amongst new Hindi releases

For Hindi films release this weekend – Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Mirza Juuliet, Mukti Bhawan and Blue Mountains. While the first two in the list are love stories, the other two belong to the festival circuits. Both Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana and Mirza Juuliet have seen fair promotion coming their way, though former has a bit of an edge due to some sort of face value. It has Vivaan Shah and Akshara Haasan coming together, though for both of them this is their first ever ‘lead pair’ film per se. The advantage it carries though is the presence of senior actors like Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Mishra.
On the other hand Mirza Juuliet has an interesting promo and some of the teasers have caught attention. It has Darshan Kumaar being seen as a lead after playing a baddie in NH10, while Piaa Bajpai is stepping in as a leading lady again. The romcom action drama aims to amalgamate a couple of legendary love stories, though it has to be seen that the film arrives on how many screens.
Blue Mountains has been screened at a few film festivals during the last few months and has Ranvir Shorey and Gracy Singh coming together. They play parents to a teenage son who wishes to become big in the singing arena and the film showcases his trials and tribulations in an ‘Indian Idol’ kind of show. The film is releasing practically without any promotion. Ditto for Mukti Bhawan which has Adil Hussain as the lone known face and is in an Aankhon Dekhi space. Expect the film to get a token release.
All of this means that the two films that may have some collections to talk about would be Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana and Mirza Juuliet. Former has an edge due to aforementioned points. The film would be seeing a controlled release (600-700 screens) and all would boil down to the word of mouth towards the evening and night shows that would be needed to take it closer towards the Rs. 75 lakhs- Rs. 1 crore range.