Box Office: Kong Skull Island collects 17.18 cr. in Week One

Box Office Kong Skull Island collects 17.18 cr. in Week One

Earlier this month we saw the release of the Hollywood action film Kong: Skull Island that hit screens alongside the Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Despite this the film managed to draw audiences to theatres in droves.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson and Jing Tian the film has been one of the most talked about Hollywood film releases in the recent past. After taking in Rs. 11.57 cr. on its opening weekend the film which released across approximately 1010 screens in the Indian market has managed to rake in another Rs. 3.5 cr. on weekdays.

Currently the film’s total collections in the Indian market stands at Rs. 17.18 Cr.

