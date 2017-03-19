Box Office: Kaabil week 7 collections, scores higher than Raees

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that released alongside the Shah Rukh Khan film Raees has managed to hold strong at the box office. Despite the fact that the film faced immense competition right from day one itself it still did pretty well.

Now in its seventh week Kaabil has managed to take in a further Rs. 2 lakhs, despite the fact that the film releases well over a month and a half ago. Though the newer releases have slowed down the collections of Kaabil, the film’s total collections currently stand at Rs. 103.84 Cr

Kaabil box office at a glance

Week 1 – 82.18 cr.

Week 2 – 17.09 cr.

Week 3 – 3.9 cr.

Week 4 – 0.48 cr.

Week 5 – 0.12 cr.

Week 6 – 0.05 cr.

Week 7 – 0.02 cr.

