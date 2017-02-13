Box Office: Kaabil surpasses Raees; collects 2.65 cr. in the third weekend

On January 25, the audience were treated to a clash between Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan with Kaabil and Raees hitting screens together. While Raees took the lead at the box office opening on a good note, Kaabil that witnessed a moderate start steadily saw a growth in business.
In this box office report we take a look at the third weekend collections of Kaabil while comparing the same to the collections of Raees in the same time period. Collecting Rs. 2.65 cr on its third weekend, Kaabil manages to surpass Raees that collected just Rs. 1.65 cr in the same time frame.
However, in terms of overall box office collections Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is still way ahead of Kaabil.
Third Weekend box office at a glance
Raees
Friday – 0.3 cr.
Saturday – 0.55 cr.
Sunday – 0.8 cr.
Total – 1.65 cr.
Kaabil
Friday – 0.55 cr.
Saturday – 0.9 cr.
Sunday – 1.2 cr.
Total – 2.65 cr.