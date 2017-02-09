Box Office: Kaabil holds on Wednesday collects 1.25 crore on Day 15, total collections 97.94 crore

By Joginder Tuteja
  • 0
  • 0

Kaabil Day 10 overseas box office collections

Sanjay Gupta directed Kaabil held on well on Wednesday to bring in Rs. 1.25 crore more. With this, the overall collections for the Rakesh Roshan production are Rs. 97.94 crore. The film should be quite close to Rs. 130 crore by the end of its second week.

The fact that the film has stayed stable during the weekdays too has been good news for all involved with the Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer. It is pretty much expected that today would stay on to be decent too.

Meanwhile, the Kaabil has been doing well in Pakistan too. In six days so far, the film has collected close to Rs. 3 crore already, hence adding on to its worldwide score. A Bollywood film was released in the country after a very long time and audiences have grabbed it well.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Gully Boy

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy inspired…

Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse Lee jeans news

Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse Lee jeans?

Running Shaadi.com

Running Shaadi.com becomes the second film…

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to lead the ‘celebrity…

Tamma Tamma

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt present ‘Tamma…

Jagga Jasoos to feature 29 songs

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification