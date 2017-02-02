Box Office: Kaabil Day 9 overseas box office collections

The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released last week in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board is expected to open on a good note despite the fact that faces competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 9 (Thursday).
Australia box office
2,995 USD [Rs. 2.01 lacs] from 14 screens
New Zealand box office
1,785 USD [Rs. 1.19 lacs] from 6 screens
NOTE – Some screens yet to report.