Box Office: Kaabil Day 21 overseas box office collections

The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released on 25th January in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board opened on a good note despite the fact that it faced competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 21 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
846 USD [Rs. 56,524] from 3 screens

New Zealand box office
730 USD [Rs. 48,774] from 4 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

