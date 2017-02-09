Box Office: Kaabil Day 16 overseas box office collections

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Kaabil Day 16 overseas box office collections

The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released on 25th January in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board opened on a good note despite the fact that it faced competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 16 (Thursday).

Australia box office
603 USD [Rs. 40,222] from 5 screens

New Zealand box office
393 USD [Rs. 26,214] from 4 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Ayushmann Khurrana plays bartender at a popular SoBo pub news

Ayushmann Khurrana plays bartender at a…

Mira Rajput’s special plans for Shahid Kapoor’s birthday

REVEALED: Mira Rajput’s special plans for…

Shweta Prasad to play Varun Dhawan’s onscreen Bhabhi

Shweta Prasad to play Varun Dhawan’s…

Nandita Das

Nandita Das announces scholarship in memory…

Gully Boy

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy inspired…

Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse Lee jeans news

Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse Lee jeans?

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification