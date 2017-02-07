Box Office: Kaabil Day 14 overseas box office collections

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released on 25th January in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board opened on a good note despite the fact that it faced competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 14 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
2,768 USD [Rs. 1.86 lacs] from 9 screens

New Zealand box office
1,671 USD [Rs. 1.12 lacs] from 6 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

