Box Office: Kaabil Day 12 overseas box office collections

The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released last week in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board opened on a good note despite the fact that it faced competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 12 (Sunday).

Australia box office
6,063 USD [Rs. 4.07 lacs] from 16 screens

New Zealand box office
5,064 USD [Rs. 3.40 lacs] from 7 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

