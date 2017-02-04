Box Office: Kaabil Day 11 overseas box office collections

The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released last week in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board opened on a good note despite the fact that it faced competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 11 (Saturday).
Australia box office
11,631 USD [Rs. 7.81 lacs] from 17 screens
New Zealand box office
3,708 USD [Rs. 2.49 lacs] from 5 screens
NOTE – Some screens yet to report.