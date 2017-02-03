Box Office: Kaabil Day 10 overseas box office collections

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Kaabil Day 10 overseas box office collections

The Sanjay Gupta directed actioner Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released last week in both the domestic as well as international markets. The film whose critic reviews have been positive across the board opened on a good note despite the fact that it faced competition from yet another release in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Kaabil on Day 10 (Friday).

Australia box office
5,318 USD [Rs. 3.57 lacs] from 11 screens

New Zealand box office
4,759 USD [Rs. 3.19 lacs] from 8 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Divya Dutta gets the support of Amitabh Bachchan for her book news

Divya Dutta gets the support of Amitabh…

Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s residence news

Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu…

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan for Raees…

Diljit-Dosanjh-In-Brown-Jacket

Diljit Dosanjh to feature in Akshay Kumar’s…

Sana Khan1

Sana Khan to play Akshay Kumar’s girlfriend…

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff to shoot for Student of The…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification