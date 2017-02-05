Box Office: Kaabil collects 9.22 cr. on Saturday, enters the 100 Crore Club

Kaabil has entered the Rs. 100 Crore Club. The film managed this feat yesterday which was its 11th day in the running. Rs. 9.22 crore more came in and with this, the film now stands at Rs. 106.17 crore. The film had to face quite a few battles en route this milestone but has now managed to accomplish this feat.
This is now Hrithik Roshan‘s fourth Rs. 100 crore film after Krrish 3, Bang Bang and Agneepath. This is also Rakesh Roshan’s first century for a film which has only been produced and not directed by him.
As for director Sanjay Gupta, he too has debuted into the Rs. 100 Crore Club after being in the industry for 23 years. He debuted in 1994 with Aatish and could well be termed as a veteran of sorts in the world of filmmaking. Surprisingly though, he has been quite selective about making films and has directed only 12 films in more than a couple of decades. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam too has made her debut in this exclusive club and entered the big league.
The film was always expected to have a good second weekend considering the fact that it is appealing to the family audiences. Today, the film should further jump that should allow it to have a healthy total after the second weekend.