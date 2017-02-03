Box Office: Kaabil becomes Hrithik Roshan’s 4th highest opening week grosser

The Sanjay Gupta directed film Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam released a week ago to rave reviews from the critics and audience alike. After opening on a decent note the film’s business witnessed steady growth as the week progressed.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening week collections of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil while comparing the same to the actor’s previously released films. Collecting Rs. 90.55 cr in its opening week, Kaabil ranks as Hrithik Roshan’s fourth highest opening week grosser. Unfortunately the collections of Kaabil fail to surpass some of Hrithik’s previous releases like Krrish 3 that collected Rs. 166.52 cr, Bang Bang that collected Rs. 135.45 cr and marginally missing Agneepath as well that had collected Rs. 91.05 cr.
However, Kaabil does manage to surpass Hrithik’s other films like Mohenjo Daro that collected Rs. 51.18 cr, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara that collected Rs. 45.40 cr, Kites that collected Rs. 40.90 cr and Guzaarish that collected Rs. 22 cr.
Movie – Opening Weekend (cr)
Krrish 3 – 166.52 cr.
Bang Bang – 135.45 cr.
Agneepath – 91.05 cr.
Kaabil – 90.55 cr.
Mohenjo Daro – 51.18 cr.
Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara – 45.40 cr.
Kites – 40.90 cr.
Guzaarish – 22.00 cr.