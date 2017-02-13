Box Office: Jolly LLB 2’s Day 4 business expected between 6 to 8 crores

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 that hit screens on Friday last week has been doing well at the box office. After closing Day 1 with collections of Rs. 13.20 cr, the second day’s collections saw a jump closing at Rs. 17.31 cr. Similarly on Sunday, Day 3, the film witnessed a further jump of 15% collecting Rs. 19.95 cr taking the weekend total to Rs. 50.46 cr.

Looking at the available trends for Day 4, the business of Jolly LLB 2 is expected to see a drop of 40% to 50% from Day 1. However, this drop in business is not surprising, given the fact that Day 4 Monday is a working day and footfalls are bound to be lower. But, despite this, positive word of mouth will help the movie post a terrific total in week one.

The Day 4 business for Jolly LLB 2 is expected to be in the range of 6 to 8 crores.

