Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 shows 15% growth on Day 2, expected to end the day with approx. 16 crores

JoLLy LLB 2 (11)

Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs. 13.20 crores on its first day.

Made at a budget of just Rs. 45 crore [Cost of production: Rs. 30 crore, P&A: Rs. 15 crore, excluding fee of Akshay Kumar], the Subhash Kapoor directed film has shown a decent growth of 15% on Day 2 with the audience footfalls gaining momentum.

With a 15% growth on Day 2, the movie is expected to post approx. 16 crores on Day 2.

The fact that JOLLY LLB 2 faces little to no competition this week may work in its favour on Day 3 as well.

