Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 scores well over the weekend, collects 7.24 cr. on Sunday

As the weekend progressed, the distance between Jolly LLB 2 and the newer releases of the week only grew further. After a good jump on Saturday, the numbers escalated again on Sunday too, what with Rs. 7.24 crore coming in. With this, the overall numbers have now hit the Rs. 95.44 crore mark and now it just a matter of time before the film enters the Rs. 100 Crore Club.
The film has done well amongst the family audiences and the word of mouth, especially in the urban centers, has been quite good which has resulted in multiplexes contributing quite well towards the overall moolah. Just like Airlift and Rustom, even Jolly LLB 2 has appealed more to the classes and one now waits to see how Akshay Kumar gets a biggie in place that brings mass as well as class audience together.
Will that be Toilet – Ek Prem Katha? Well, it would all boil down to the promo that would give a very good idea about how the film has been executed and where it would eventually head for. As for Jolly LLB 2, it is already a Hit and now it is sheer academic to see whether it ends up collecting primarily in the Rs. 110-115 crore range or manages to inch past that mark as well.