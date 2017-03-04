Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 scores higher than Raees and Kaabil in Week 3

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Jolly LLB 2 scores higher than Raees and Kaabil in Week 3

The Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 released three weeks ago to good response from both the audience and critics alike. In fact the film that was a sequel to the 2013 Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer Jolly LLB has been doing brisk business at the box office since then.

In this special report we take a look at the third week collections of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 while comparing the same to the previously released Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. Collecting Rs. 8.52 cr in its third week, Jolly LLB 2 has done considerably better than both Raees and Kaabil that collected Rs. 2.5 cr and Rs. 3.9 cr in their third week.

Though, both Raees and Kaabil opened on a better note as compared to Jolly LLB 2 when they released, both the film has witnessed a considerably higher drop in collections as the weeks progressed. On the other hand Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has managed to sustain its business at a lower drop rate.

Third Week Box Office at a glance:

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 8.52 cr

Kaabil – Rs. 3.9 cr

Raees – Rs. 2.5 cr

