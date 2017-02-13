Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 registers the 3rd highest opening weekend of 2017

The Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 released last week on Friday. After opening to a positive response from the critics the film which is a sequel to the 2013 Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer Jolly LLB, managed to enthral the audience as well.
In this box office analysis we take a look at the opening weekend collections of Jolly LLB 2 while comparing the same to the previous releases of 2017. Collecting Rs. 50.46 cr. Jolly LLB 2 comes in as the third highest opening weekend grosser. Though unable to surpass the previous releases Raees and Kaabil that clashed at the box office releasing on the same day that collected Rs. 93.24 cr and Rs. 67.46 cr respectively, Jolly LLB 2 does manage to out beat the other big ticket Bollywood release Ok Jaanu that turned copper at the box office collecting Rs. 13.8 cr on its opening weekend.
Currently looking set to enjoy the coming week unopposed in cinemas Joll LLB 2 is expected to rake in good collections with business witnessing a spike on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day.
Movie – Opening Weekend (cr.)
Raees – Rs. 93.24 cr.
Kaabil – Rs. 67.46 cr.
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 50.46 cr.
Ok Jaanu – Rs. 13.8 cr.