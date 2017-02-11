Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 opens on expected lines, brings in Rs. 13.20 crore on Day 1

Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 has opened on expected lines. It has seen Rs. 13.20 crore coming on its first day and these are fine numbers for a film that has been made at a budget of just Rs. 45 crore [Cost of production: Rs. 30 crore, P&A: Rs. 15 crore, excluding fee of Akshay Kumar]. The Subhash Kapoor directed film took a decent start on Friday morning, though especially, in UP and Delhi, it was much better. Given a strong North Indian flavor, the film was always expected to have an edge and that was evidenced in the evening and night shows as well, when the audience footfalls started gaining a lot more momentum.
What has worked in the favor of the film is the strong appreciation that has come in from all quarters. Practically, every review for the film has been from good to very good, which has helped it gain good critical acclaim already. Moreover, the audience’s word of mouth is positive too. All these factors combined together should help Jolly LLB 2 find good jump today and tomorrow.
Making profits is not an issue for the film as returns of Rs. 45 crore have already come in via satellite, music and digital rights. However, a film with Akshay Kumar comes with a lot of credibility and hence, good numbers are always expected as well. In 2016, he scored three centuries in a row (Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom) and the numbers that come over rest of the weekend would decide how quickly would that magical number be reached by Jolly LLB 2 as well.