Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 nears 1 mil. USD at the North America box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB released last Friday.

Jolly LLB 2 collected approx. 774k USD in its opening weekend at the North America box office. It followed up with approx. 51k USD on Monday and 161k USD on Tuesday.

Jolly LLB 2’s total gross stands at approx. 986,645 USD [Rs. 6.59 cr.] at close of Day 5.

Day 5 collections at the North America box office

U.S.A box office
131,780 USD [Rs. 88.13 lacs] from 147 screens

Canada box office
29,428 USD [Rs. 19.68 lacs] from 23 screens

