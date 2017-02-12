Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 jumps huge on Saturday, collects 17.31 crores on Day 2

As expected, Jolly LLB 2 jumped on Saturday and collected Rs. 17.31 crore at the Box Office. This was always on the cards, considering the fact that after an opening of Rs. 13.2 crore on Friday, the film was seeing positive word of mouth going for it and that always meant increase in footfalls. The film has collected Rs. 30.51 crore so far which has set the film well for a Rs. 45 crore weekend.
Jolly LLB 2 is the kind of film which is catering to the family audiences and hence today would be its most important day. Traditionally, Sundays are when audiences come in horde and hence 19 crore+ day is pretty much for the taking.
The Akshay Kumar starrer is a non-holiday release which has been made at moderate costs. Taking that into consideration, the numbers collected so far have set the film to go past the safety mark. It is now all about how much profits does it eventually manage to make that would keep all who have stakes in it happy.