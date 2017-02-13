Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grosses 88 crores at the worldwide box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Subhash Kapoor directed Akshay Kuamr starrer Jolly LLB 2 released last week. The film which received positive reviews from the critics has managed to win the audiences appreciation as well. In fact Jolly LLB 2 has managed to collect Rs. 50.64 cr in three days of its release at the domestic box office.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Jolly LLB 2. According to reports, Jolly LLB 2 has crossed Rs. 88 crores at the worldwide box office as of February 12, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 70.08 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 18.27 cr.

Jolly LLB 2 box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 70.08 cr. [50.46 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 18.27 cr. [2.73 mil. USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 88.35 cr.

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 2 is the third highest worldwide grosser for Akshay Kumar at the close of the opening weekend

Akshay Kumar’s Top 3 Worldwide Grossers [at the close of Opening weekend]

Housefull 3 – 103 cr.

Rustom – 97 cr.

Jolly LLB 2 – 88 cr.

