Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grosses 5.88 mil. AED [10.72 cr.] at the U.A.E/G.C.C box office

Jolly LLB 2 grosses 5.88 mil. AED [10.72 cr.] at the U.A.EG.C.C box office

The Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 has been having a good run at the box office since its release on 10th February 2017 . Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film which is a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB has not only managed to impress the critics but the audience as well. In fact, even in the overseas markets the film has been doing brisk business at the box office.

According to reports Jolly LLB 2 has been doing equally well in the UAE/GCC territory as well collecting approximately 5.88 mil. AED or 1.6 mil. USD [Rs. 10.72 crores] till date.

The movie had collected approx. 3.21 mil. AED [Rs. 5.86 crores] in its opening weekend at the U.A.E/G.C.C box office.

