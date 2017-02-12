Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grosses 356k USD at the North America box office on Day 2

The Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB released this Friday.
According to reports, the movie has shown a tremendous jump in footfalls and has collected approx. 356,003 USD [Rs. 2.37 cr.] on Day 2 at the North America box office.
The territory wise breakup for Day 2 is as follows
U.S.A box office
295,424 USD [Rs. 1.97 crore] from 149 screens. [+85.75% from Day 1]
Canada box office
60,579 USD [Rs. 40.49 lacs] from 24 screens. [+85.67% from Day 1]
Jolly LLB 2’s total gross stands at approx. 547,666 USD [Rs. 3.66 cr.] at close of Day 2.