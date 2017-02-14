Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grosses 3.21 mil. AED [5.86 cr.] at the U.A.E/G.C.C box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

JoLLy LLB 2 (33)

The Akshay KumarHuma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 has been having a good run at the box office since its release last week. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film which is a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB has not only managed to impress the critics but the audience as well. In fact, even in the overseas markets the film has been doing brisk business at the box office.

According to reports Jolly LLB 2 has been doing equally well in the UAE/GCC territory as well collecting approximately 32,15,352 AED or 875k USD [Rs. 5.86 crores] in its opening weekend. However, the film lags far behind in terms of collections when compared to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that had grossed approximately AED 12 mil. in its opening weekend in the same territory.

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Shraddha Kapoor's film Haseena to be screened first for the Parkar family

Shraddha Kapoor’s film Haseena to be…

Saif Ali Khan

REVEALED: Saif Ali Khan to play a cancer…

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in Bahubali – The…

Amitabh Bachchan to commence shooting for Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dragon after Thugs of Hindostan

Confirmed: Amitabh Bachchan to commence…

Team 'Rangoon' to create ‘kissing photo booths’ across cinema halls on V-day news

Team ‘Rangoon’ to create…

Yami Gautam's family

Yami Gautam’s family to throw a party…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification