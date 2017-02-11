Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grosses 191k USD at the North America box office on Day 1

The Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB released yesterday.
According to reports, the movie has collected approx. 191,663 USD [Rs. 1.28 cr.] at the close of Day 1 at the North America box office.
The territory wise breakup is as follows
U.S.A box office
159,037 USD [Rs. 1.06 crore] from 145 screens.
Canada box office
32,626 USD [Rs. 21.80 lacs] from 24 screens.
Comparing the above with Akshay Kumar’s previous releases, Rustom had grossed approx. 206k USD whereas Housefull 3 had collected approx. 185k USD on Day 1 at the North America box office.