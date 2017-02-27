Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grosses 185 crores at the worldwide box office

The Subhash Kapoor directed Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 released on 10th February 2017. The film which received positive reviews from the critics has managed to win the audiences appreciation as well. In fact Jolly LLB 2 has managed to enter the 100 crore club in 12 days of its release, collecting Rs. 110.71 cr at the domestic box office till date.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Jolly LLB 2. According to reports, Jolly LLB 2 has crossed Rs. 185 crores at the worldwide box office as of February 26, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 153.76 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 31.48 cr.

Jolly LLB 2 box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 153.76 cr. [110.71 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 31.48 cr. [4.70 mil. USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 185.24 cr.

