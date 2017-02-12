Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 expected to earn approx. 19-20 crores on Day 3

Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 collectedRs. 13.20 crores on its first day and collected Rs. 17.31 on Day 2 at the Box Office.The film collected Rs. 30.51 crore so far in two days which has set the film well for a Rs. 45 crore weekend.
According to reports, the Subhash Kapoor directed film has shown an impressive growth of 15% on Day 3 over Day 2 with increased audience footfalls.
With a 15% growth on Day 3 over Day 2, the movie is expected to post approx. 19-20 crores on Day 3.
According to the available trends, the movie may just end up crossing 50 crores at the close of the opening weekend