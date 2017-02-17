Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 8 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Jolly LLB 2 Day 8 in overseas

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

JOLLY LLB 2 grossed approx. 2.73 mil. USD [Rs. 18.27 cr.] in its opening weekend in the international markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 8 (Friday).

Australia box office
11,166 USD [Rs. 7.49 lacs] from 19 screens

New Zealand box office
7,474 USD [Rs. 5.01 lacs] from 11 screens

Tags: , ,

You might also like

The Ghazi Attack makers to organize screening for Navy officers across India news

The Ghazi Attack makers to organize…

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan miffed with the…

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

Vidya Balan

Legal action to be taken against Vidya Balan…

sidhant

Sidhant Gupta paired opposite Aditi Rao…

Prakash Raj once again turns

Prakash Raj once again turns villain in an…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification