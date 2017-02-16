Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 7 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Jolly LLB 2 Day 7 in overseas

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

JOLLY LLB 2 grossed approx. 2.73 mil. USD [Rs. 18.27 cr.] in its opening weekend in the international markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 7 (Thursday).

Australia box office
5,439 USD [Rs. 3.64 lacs] from 15 screens

New Zealand box office
2,453 USD [Rs. 1.64 lacs] from 7 screens

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Security for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enrage neighbours news

Security for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enrage…

Salman Khan backs Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish to turn director news

Salman Khan backs Sooraj Barjatya’s son…

Rajkumar Hirani's teenage son to assist him in Sanjay's Dutt biopic news

Rajkumar Hirani’s teenage son to…

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness about…

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to rapsing in Gully Boys news

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to rap/sing in…

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to grace premiere of Govinda’s comeback movie

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to grace…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification