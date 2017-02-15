Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 6 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Jolly LLB 2 Day 6 in overseas

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

JOLLY LLB 2 grossed approx. 2.73 mil. USD [Rs. 18.27 cr.] in its opening weekend in the international markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 6 (Wednesday).

Australia box office
11,200 USD [Rs. 7.49 lacs] from 25 screens

New Zealand box office
10,459 USD [Rs. 6.99 lacs] from 12 screens

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Valentine’s Day news

Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan celebrated…

Rekha_SRK

Rekha to felicitate Shah Rukh Khan with Yash…

Happy Bhag Jayegi sequel

Abhay Deol – Diana Penty to reunite for…

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan plays guitar and sings on TV…

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra's company fails to pay employee dues

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra’s…

SRK

Shah Rukh Khan will once again be back on TV…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification