Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 20 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Jolly LLB 2 Day 20 in overseas

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

JOLLY LLB 2 grossed approx. 4.70 mil. USD [Rs. 31.34 cr.] till date in the international markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 20 (Wednesday).

Australia box office
82 USD [Rs. 5,483] from 1 screens

New Zealand box office
508 USD [Rs. 33,970] from 5 screens

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Logan star Hugh Jackman feels Shah Rukh Khan could take over Wolverine

Logan star Hugh Jackman feels Shah Rukh Khan…

Disha Patani to endorse Pond’s news

Disha Patani to endorse Pond’s?

Ashmith Kunder to make his debut news

Ashmith Kunder to make his debut as an actor

shekhar-suman

Shekhar Suman’s cryptic tweet about ‘one…

Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan to star in Prabhu Deva’s…

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s father Veerapa Shetty passes…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification